How many games Burnley's Josh Brownhill will miss through suspension following Crystal Palace dismissal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old was dismissed after being teed up with a suicidal pass from James Trafford on the edge of the Burnley box.
Jefferson Lerma was already breathing down his neck before the pass had even been played, allowing the Palace man to nip ahead and claim the ball.
Brownhill was left with no option but to take decisive action, otherwise Lerma would have been clear through on goal.
With Brownhill hauling Lerma to the ground, he left referee Lewis Smith no option but to brandish a straight red card.
The FA have confirmed to the Burnley Express that Brownhill was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, so he will be suspended for one game.
It means the midfielder will be absent for next week’s game against Bournemouth at Turf Moor, but will return for the trip to West Ham on March 10.
The game against the Cherries kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, March 3, having been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Brownhill’s red card summed up what was another miserable day at the office for Clarets at Selhurst Park.
Vincent Kompany’s men had already been struggling to get a foothold in the game prior to the incident, which came 10 minutes before the interval.
Oliver Glasner’s men took full advantage of the man advantage, scoring three times in the space of little over 10 second-half minutes to cruise to a comfortable 3-0 victory.