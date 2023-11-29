How is Burnley boss Vincent Kompany still able to believe despite miserable start to the season?

Burnley have no other option but to get back up and go again after their heartbreaking defeat to West Ham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s according to Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley team were dealt another crushing setback at the weekend.

For so long it looked like they were about to claim that long-overdue first home win of the season, leading 1-0 up until the 86th minute.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Hammers turned the game on its head, scoring twice during the dying moments to condemn the Clarets to a seventh straight home defeat.

When asked how he can pick up his players after another costly blow, Kompany said: “It’s a universal recipe. You go home, your children fall down, what do you tell them? Get back up and go again, right? That’s it. Are you able to really believe in that? I always have.

“I could come here after 86 minutes and after what happens in the last five minutes and then throw everything away and say ‘it’s not good enough’.

“But like I said to the players, it’s not supposed to be easy to get up to this level. You will face these moments.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have this image of us surrounding Mohammed Kudus [for West Ham’s equaliser] with four players, but it’s just the margins of not being tight enough and he’s allowed to go around the outside, it’s a cross and there’s a deflection which makes it an own goal.