How Burnley's summer transfer window could realistically look - according to Football Manager
Technically the Clarets have already done some business, turning the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent after their contributions to last season’s Championship promotion.
But who is set to join them at Turf Moor ahead of Burnley’s Premier League return?
Now, thanks to Football Manager, we have an idea what sort of business Scott Parker’s side might do ahead of the September deadline.
Using an updated database, the man behind the Out of Context Football Manager account on X has overseen a realistic (as possible!) transfer window for every Premier League side.
Each club was assigned a realistic budget, taking into account PSR headroom, while signings were made in positions that are in need of strengthening. The manager’s preferred tactics were also taken into account to make the transfers feel as true-to-life as possible.
Burnley’s biggest layout was £30m, a club record transfer fee, to bring in Victor Kristiansen from relegated Leicester City.
The club also splashed out a cool £17m to bring in winger Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica, while a further £11.25m was spent to prize Tom Davies away from the side Burnley beat to automatic promotion, Sheffield United.
Burnley also forked out £7.5m to sign midfielder Lucas Tousart from Union Berlin, while Danny Ings completed a surprise return to Turf Moor from West Ham for £4m (although in real life he’s now a free agent).
With James Trafford completing his much-touted move to Newcastle United, the Clarets brought in Gavin Bazunu from Southampton as his replacement, bagging a net profit of £5m.
No other players departed Turf Moor.
NOTE: This was done before CJ Egan-Riley left Burnley on a free transfer to join Marseille.
TRANSFERS IN
Victor Kristiansen – £30m
Lucas Tousart – £7.5m
Tom Davies – £11.25m
Marcus Edwards – £8.5m
Andreas Schjelderup – £17m
Gavin Bazunu – £20m
Danny Ings – £4m
Bashir Humphreys – £6m
Jaidon Anthony – Free
Zian Flemming – Free
Total – £104.25m
TRANSFERS OUT
James Trafford to Newcastle – £25m
Total – £25m
Dream XI at the end: Bazunu, Kristiansen, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Roberts, Cullen, Tousart, Edwards, Hannibal, Schjelderup, Ings