How Burnley's summer transfer window could realistically look - according to Football Manager

With Burnley yet to make a new signing this summer, Clarets fans may be left wondering how their transfer business will unfold.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Technically the Clarets have already done some business, turning the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent after their contributions to last season’s Championship promotion.

But who is set to join them at Turf Moor ahead of Burnley’s Premier League return?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, thanks to Football Manager, we have an idea what sort of business Scott Parker’s side might do ahead of the September deadline.

Using an updated database, the man behind the Out of Context Football Manager account on X has overseen a realistic (as possible!) transfer window for every Premier League side.

Each club was assigned a realistic budget, taking into account PSR headroom, while signings were made in positions that are in need of strengthening. The manager’s preferred tactics were also taken into account to make the transfers feel as true-to-life as possible.

Burnley’s biggest layout was £30m, a club record transfer fee, to bring in Victor Kristiansen from relegated Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Lucas Tousart (Union Berlin) and Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) have been touted as potentially realistic signings for Burnley. Pictures: Getty Images

The club also splashed out a cool £17m to bring in winger Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica, while a further £11.25m was spent to prize Tom Davies away from the side Burnley beat to automatic promotion, Sheffield United.

Burnley also forked out £7.5m to sign midfielder Lucas Tousart from Union Berlin, while Danny Ings completed a surprise return to Turf Moor from West Ham for £4m (although in real life he’s now a free agent).

With James Trafford completing his much-touted move to Newcastle United, the Clarets brought in Gavin Bazunu from Southampton as his replacement, bagging a net profit of £5m.

No other players departed Turf Moor.

NOTE: This was done before CJ Egan-Riley left Burnley on a free transfer to join Marseille.

TRANSFERS IN

Victor Kristiansen – £30m

Lucas Tousart – £7.5m

Tom Davies – £11.25m

Marcus Edwards – £8.5m

Andreas Schjelderup – £17m

Gavin Bazunu – £20m

Danny Ings – £4m

Bashir Humphreys – £6m

Jaidon Anthony – Free

Zian Flemming – Free

Total – £104.25m

TRANSFERS OUT

James Trafford to Newcastle – £25m

Total – £25m

Dream XI at the end: Bazunu, Kristiansen, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Roberts, Cullen, Tousart, Edwards, Hannibal, Schjelderup, Ings