How Burnley’s current progress compares to Scott Parker’s promotion seasons with Fulham and Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the reasons – if not THE main reason – for appointing Scott Parker in the summer was his previous record of winning promotion from the Championship.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to a short-lived spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, the 44-year-old led both Fulham and Bournemouth to the top flight from the second tier.

His first promotion came via the play-offs with Fulham during the 2019/20 season, when the Cottagers overcame Brentford in the Wembley final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years later, he led the Cherries to automatic promotion, finishing second behind his old club.

So 15 games in, and in the midst of the November international break, it feels like the right time to compare Burnley’s current progress with Parker’s previous promotions.

Following Sunday’s late 1-0 win against Swansea City, the Clarets now sit fourth in the Championship table on 27 points, having won seven, drawn six and lost just two.

At this stage in 2019, Parker’s Fulham side were down in eighth on 23 points, four fewer than their current tally. They ended the season in fourth place, just two points off West Brom in second. They finished with a points tally of 81, which is roughly in line with what Burnley will end up with (82.8) if their current points-per-game average continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Scoring goals has clearly been the main problem for Burnley so far this season, despite kicking off the campaign with nine in their first two games. But since then, it’s been hard going with only nine scored in their following 13 encounters.

Fulham weren’t exactly prolific during the 2019/20 season, in fact they were the lowest scorers in the top five, scoring 64 goals compared to Brentford, who finished one place above them in third, who ended the campaign with 80.

But the Craven Cottage outfit had one thing Burnley don’t currently have: a reliable number nine who would regularly find the back of the net. That man was Aleksandar Mitrovic, who bagged 26 goals in 40 games.

As it stands, no Burnley striker has more than one goal, which is a clear concern. Skipper and midfielder Josh Brownhill is their top goalscorer with five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham also had Tom Cairney chip in with eight, while Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Decordova-Reid both got six.

Beyond Brownhill, Luca Koleosho is the only player who’s scored more than once this season, netting against both Cardiff City and Leeds United.

With 18 goals from their 15 games, the Clarets are currently averaging 1.2 goals per game. That’s not too far off what Fulham managed in 2019/20, when they averaged 1.39 goals per game.

But since those opening two games, the 4-1 win at Luton Town and the 5-0 rout of Cardiff City, Parker’s men have averaged just 0.69 goals per game. Average that out over the course of a 46-game season and it leaves you with a measly 32 goals, which is a huge concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensively, however, they have simply been imperious, conceding just six in 15. No other side in the EFL has conceded fewer. That’s an average of 0.4 goals per game, which – if it continues on that trend – will result in just 18 goals being conceded this season. By comparison, Fulham conceded 48 the season they were promoted under Parker.

Burnley will, however, do incredibly well to catch up with Parker’s points tally he achieved with Bournemouth in 2021/22, when the Cherries were automatically promoted in second on 88 points.

During that season they scored 74 goals, at an average of 1.6 goals per game. And at this stage of the season, after 15 games, they were top of the pile on 37 points, 10 more than Burnley’s current total.

Similar to the Fulham story, Bournemouth that year also had a reliable goalscorer – and that man was Dominic Solanke, who scored 29 in 46. Philip Billing also hit double figures with 10, current Burnley man Jaidon Anthony contributed a further eight and Jamal Lowe also found the back of the net on seven occasions.

If Parker is to clinch a third promotion from the Championship, it’s abundantly clear where his Burnley side must improve.