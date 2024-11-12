Burnley star named in Championship team of the week alongside Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers men - gallery

Burnley recorded a much-needed win against Swansea City on Sunday to sign off for the November international break on a high.

Without a win in their last four outings, Scott Parker’s men needed to get back to winning ways to keep in touch with the top two in the Championship.

They left it late, but they managed to do exactly that thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s stoppage-time penalty.

A Burnley star has since been recognised for his impressive display at Turf Moor by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week, which is unsurprisingly dominated by Middlesbrough players following their 5-1 rout of Luton Town.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.

Here’s the team in full:

Pears made a string of fine stops as Rovers picked up a 3-1 win away to Cardiff City.

1. Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.5

Pears made a string of fine stops as Rovers picked up a 3-1 win away to Cardiff City. Photo: Jaimi Joy

The full-back bundled home Leeds' opener as Daniel Farke's men overcame QPR 2-0.

2. Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 8.9

The full-back bundled home Leeds' opener as Daniel Farke's men overcame QPR 2-0. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Gibson was among the best performers as Stoke played out a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

3. Ben Gibson (Stoke City) - 8

Gibson was among the best performers as Stoke played out a 1-1 draw with Millwall. Photo: Alex Livesey

The Frenchman made a crucial goalline clearance as Burnley kept another clean sheet during their 1-0 win against Swansea.

4. Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - 7.9

The Frenchman made a crucial goalline clearance as Burnley kept another clean sheet during their 1-0 win against Swansea. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

