Without a win in their last four outings, Scott Parker’s men needed to get back to winning ways to keep in touch with the top two in the Championship.

They left it late, but they managed to do exactly that thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s stoppage-time penalty.

A Burnley star has since been recognised for his impressive display at Turf Moor by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week, which is unsurprisingly dominated by Middlesbrough players following their 5-1 rout of Luton Town.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.

Here’s the team in full:

Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.5 Pears made a string of fine stops as Rovers picked up a 3-1 win away to Cardiff City.

Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 8.9 The full-back bundled home Leeds' opener as Daniel Farke's men overcame QPR 2-0.

Ben Gibson (Stoke City) - 8 Gibson was among the best performers as Stoke played out a 1-1 draw with Millwall.