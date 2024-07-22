How Burnley fans can pick Clarets stars in Fantasy Football despite relegation to the Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley might not be lining up in the Premier League this season but that doesn’t mean supporters can no longer pick their favourite Clarets stars in Fantasy Football.

The hit game played by millions of users across the globe has now reached the EFL.

Fantasy EFL will feature more than 2,000 players from clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The game’s format sees users challenged to select seven players from across the three divisions, plus two clubs to win for extra points, in every gameweek.

Genius Sports Chief Partnerships Officer Steven Burton said: “Fantasy EFL is unique, interactive, and fun and Genius Sports is delighted to deliver this exciting new game for the EFL and its member clubs.

“This new game will test fans’ knowledge of both teams and individual players while providing them with a platform to compete with their friends and family every week.”

Managers can select their seven-player squads from a variety of formations, including 1-2-2-2, 1-2-3-1 and 1-3-2-1.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gameweeks run Thursday to Wednesday.

Managers can pick a new squad every gameweek, with unlimited player transfers from week to week.

Managers can switch out players up until the moment their match kicks off.

A captain can be nominated to score double points, plus a vice-captain every gameweek. A ‘Max Captain’ chip will also be available twice per season, for managers to gain double points on the player in their squad who scores highest.

There is no cap on how many times a manager can select a player, however managers will only be able to select the same EFL club up to five times a season.

Point scoring will be in-line with traditional fantasy football mechanics – seen in games such as Fantasy Premier League – for players.

This unique twist on fantasy football, with extra points for EFL clubs that managers select per gameweek, will bring new opportunities for users to score points and climb the public rankings on a weekly basis.

Participants can follow along with the latest news and updates on X (@FEFLOfficial).

Available on the web and as a brand-new app for iOS and Android users, Fantasy EFL is live and free-to-play now. Sign up at fantasy.efl.com.