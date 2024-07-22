How Burnley fans can pick Clarets stars in Fantasy Football despite relegation to the Championship
The hit game played by millions of users across the globe has now reached the EFL.
Fantasy EFL will feature more than 2,000 players from clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two.
The game’s format sees users challenged to select seven players from across the three divisions, plus two clubs to win for extra points, in every gameweek.
Genius Sports Chief Partnerships Officer Steven Burton said: “Fantasy EFL is unique, interactive, and fun and Genius Sports is delighted to deliver this exciting new game for the EFL and its member clubs.
“This new game will test fans’ knowledge of both teams and individual players while providing them with a platform to compete with their friends and family every week.”
Managers can select their seven-player squads from a variety of formations, including 1-2-2-2, 1-2-3-1 and 1-3-2-1.
Gameweeks run Thursday to Wednesday.
Managers can pick a new squad every gameweek, with unlimited player transfers from week to week.
Managers can switch out players up until the moment their match kicks off.
A captain can be nominated to score double points, plus a vice-captain every gameweek. A ‘Max Captain’ chip will also be available twice per season, for managers to gain double points on the player in their squad who scores highest.
There is no cap on how many times a manager can select a player, however managers will only be able to select the same EFL club up to five times a season.
Point scoring will be in-line with traditional fantasy football mechanics – seen in games such as Fantasy Premier League – for players.
This unique twist on fantasy football, with extra points for EFL clubs that managers select per gameweek, will bring new opportunities for users to score points and climb the public rankings on a weekly basis.
Participants can follow along with the latest news and updates on X (@FEFLOfficial).
Available on the web and as a brand-new app for iOS and Android users, Fantasy EFL is live and free-to-play now. Sign up at fantasy.efl.com.