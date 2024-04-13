Hjalmar Ekdal gets the nod as Burnley make two changes for must-win Brighton clash

Vincent Kompany has made two changes to his Burnley side for this afternoon’s must-win encounter against Brighton.
The Clarets will be desperate to bounce back after losing 1-0 to their relegation rivals Everton last time out.

With six games left, they remain six points adrift of safety, meaning three points is simply a must this afternoon.

Dara O’Shea misses out through suspension today after being shown a straight red card against the Toffees last week. Hjalmar Ekdal is his replacement at centre-back.

Elsewhere, Kompany opts to change things up at left-back as Vitinho comes in for Charlie Taylor.

On the bench, James Trafford returns after missing Burnley’s last two games through illness.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
As for Brighton, they’ve made two changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their last outing.

Joel Veltman and Joao Pedro come in for the injured Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso.

TEAMS

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, Ekdal, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Brownhill, Massengo, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Brighton: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross, Moder, Joao Pedro, Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Igor, Lallana, Barco, Fati, Buonanotte, Offiah, Peupion, O'Mahony

Referee: Simon Hooper

