'He's the type of player': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses Anass Zaroury's eye-catching return to the team

Vincent Kompany wasn’t at all surprised by the impact Anass Zaroury had in Burnley’s midweek cup win against Salford City.

The 22-year-old had a hand in all four goals as the Clarets eased past their League Two opponents to clinch their spot in the fourth round.

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the winger, whose game time was limited by the three-game ban he received following his red card against Manchester City on the opening day.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Zaroury took his chance when it came and he’ll now be looking to convert that into league form, starting this weekend against Newcastle United.

“We all know his creativity, he’s the type of player that makes things happen in the final third whether it’s a cross, a shot or a dribble,” Kompany said.

“For me it’s just seeing the players enjoy wearing the shirt, playing football, not really worrying too much about who you’re up against and just enjoying playing together and they showed a lot of that.”

While the league is clearly Burnley’s priority, Kompany is keen to go as deep as possible in the Carabao Cup.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest in action with Anass Zaroury of Burnley during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“For me personally it’s always been a nice trophy to play for, I’ve always been privileged to be successful in it,” he said.

“I want our players and fans to know what it’s like to play the big teams in the later rounds, but we need the squad for it.