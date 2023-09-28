News you can trust since 1877
'He's the type of player': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses Anass Zaroury's eye-catching return to the team

Vincent Kompany wasn’t at all surprised by the impact Anass Zaroury had in Burnley’s midweek cup win against Salford City.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Vincent Kompany comments on Manuel Benson's injury after Burnley's Carabao Cup v...

The 22-year-old had a hand in all four goals as the Clarets eased past their League Two opponents to clinch their spot in the fourth round.

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the winger, whose game time was limited by the three-game ban he received following his red card against Manchester City on the opening day.

But Zaroury took his chance when it came and he’ll now be looking to convert that into league form, starting this weekend against Newcastle United.

“We all know his creativity, he’s the type of player that makes things happen in the final third whether it’s a cross, a shot or a dribble,” Kompany said.

“For me it’s just seeing the players enjoy wearing the shirt, playing football, not really worrying too much about who you’re up against and just enjoying playing together and they showed a lot of that.”

While the league is clearly Burnley’s priority, Kompany is keen to go as deep as possible in the Carabao Cup.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest in action with Anass Zaroury of Burnley during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest in action with Anass Zaroury of Burnley during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
“For me personally it’s always been a nice trophy to play for, I’ve always been privileged to be successful in it,” he said.

“I want our players and fans to know what it’s like to play the big teams in the later rounds, but we need the squad for it.

“I’ve never known any squad being successful in this competition without using the full depth of the squad and we saw that with many players to look forward to and watching for us.”

