'He's let the team down': Scott Parker reacts to Hannibal's red and Burnley's frustrating Stoke City draw

Scott Parker conceded his Burnley side fell short during their frustrating goalless draw at home to Stoke City – while claiming Hannibal let the team down following his inexplicable red.

The Clarets were held to a fourth goalless draw at Turf Moor this season, and a seventh overall, in their first outing of 2025.

Despite producing 18 shots on the Stoke goal, only one was on target as Parker’s men lacked any sort of quality in the final third.

The visitors could easily have snatched it too, with Tom Cannon forcing James Trafford into a big save before Lewis Koumas clipped the top of the crossbar.

Reflecting on a disappointing start to the New Year, Parker said: “There’s a frustration in general. I think there’s no denying we fell a little bit short today.

“Endeavour, workrate, desire, passion, I think we saw that but we just fell a bit short in terms of the final third or the execution.

“It’s two games now on the spin where we’ve had a massive chance at the end of the game. If they go in we come out of here with three points, but that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t meant to be.

Scott Parker looks distraught at full time following the 0-0 draw with Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We keep moving though. It’s another game undefeated, another game where we kept a clean sheet. I understand maybe now isn’t the time to reference that because people don’t want to hear it, but I think it’s fair to say we fell a little bit short.”

When asked if he could put a finger on where it went wrong for the Clarets in the final third, Parker added: “They’ve come here and obviously come with a plan. We dominated for large parts but they caused a threat to us.

“We made some changes today to freshen things up but it was one of those days where things don’t go your way.

“I thought we lacked a bit in the final third, we lacked a real quality. I think we’ve had 18 shots today and none on target [there was one deep into stoppage-time], which probably tells the story of the game.

“In those last moments we didn’t manage to execute or certainly hit the target. The chances at the end probably epitomises that.”

To compound matters, Burnley had to finish the game with 10 men after Hannibal was shown a straight red card for an inexplicable stamp on Junior Tchamadeu.

Parker offered no defence for the 21-year-old, who will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

“He’s let us down today,” the Clarets boss said. “He’s let the team down, he’s let myself down, he’s let the staff down. He understands that.

“He’s devastated but I will deal with him and deal with that situation. But he’s a young player still in development. He’s a player that is always on the line and I would never want to take that out of him because that makes him the player he is.

“But today he’s stepped over that line and we will deal with it, show where he’s gone wrong and I will help him through that.”