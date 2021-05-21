“He’ll be here as far as I’m concerned” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the future of James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski

Tarkowski has a year remaining on his current deal, but said to the Telegraph late last year: “Burnley offered me a contract near the start of last season, which, for me personally, it was nowhere near what I was going to sign and I think the club understood. And they've come back again this year, and still, for me, it's just not right.

“Finances do matter, but, at this particular stage, whatever path I take I will get financially rewarded so the financial side is not even in my thinking at the moment. It's more about my football."

West Ham and Leicester City have both had big offers turned down for the twice-capped England international centre back, and it remains to be seen if either return with fresh offers this summer.

But to Burnley, his presence in the side is worth much more than any club is expected to offer, with the Premier League prize money on offer, and there could be a situation where the former Oldham man sees out the final year of his deal and leaves on a free the following summer.

Dyche is determined to hold onto the 28-year-old, and said: “We have open lines of communication with him and his agent, as we do with all the players, and as far as I’m concerned, he’s a Burnley player.

“Contractual situations are private and personal, or they should be, they’re often not, but he’s been fantastic.

“He knows my thoughts on his future here, he knows I want him here, he knows his contract is where it is, everyone knows that, but he’ll be here as far as I’m concerned, it’s simple.