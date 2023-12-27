'He understood': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany clarifies Nathan Redmond situation during Liverpool defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to those watching Burnley’s Boxing Day encounter against Liverpool on Amazon Prime, Redmond appeared unhappy having been told to sit back down and put his jacket back on.
The 29-year-old had been stripped and was ready to come on, before Kompany changed his mind.
Eventually Redmond, around four minutes later, did end up entering the fray in place of Lyle Foster.
Explaining the situation, Kompany insists Redmond is a “top professional” and suggested there was no problem.
“I can be fully transparent, it was very simple,” he said.
“I said if Lyle is done, you’re coming on. Then there was a foul, he [Lyle] sat down, he had a breather and I was like ‘hold on a little bit’ and it gives him 30 or 40 seconds to recover, so you might get another burst.
“I was very open about this. Nathan is a top, top professional in my squad and I said exactly that to him and he understood.”
After a poor first-half, the Clarets responded well in the second period and could easily have brought themselves back level before the Reds added a late second.
Zeki Amdouni, Johann Gudmundsson and Jacob Bruun Larsen all squandered presentable chances to level matters for Kompany’s men, who remain 19th in the table ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.