News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

'He understood': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany clarifies Nathan Redmond situation during Liverpool defeat

Vincent Kompany has moved to clarify what transpired with Nathan Redmond after the Burnley player appeared to show his displeasure at not coming off the bench.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Alan Pace makes appeal to Burnley fans about tragedy chanting ahead of Liverpool...

According to those watching Burnley’s Boxing Day encounter against Liverpool on Amazon Prime, Redmond appeared unhappy having been told to sit back down and put his jacket back on.

The 29-year-old had been stripped and was ready to come on, before Kompany changed his mind.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eventually Redmond, around four minutes later, did end up entering the fray in place of Lyle Foster.

Explaining the situation, Kompany insists Redmond is a “top professional” and suggested there was no problem.

“I can be fully transparent, it was very simple,” he said.

“I said if Lyle is done, you’re coming on. Then there was a foul, he [Lyle] sat down, he had a breather and I was like ‘hold on a little bit’ and it gives him 30 or 40 seconds to recover, so you might get another burst.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Nathan Redmond of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Nathan Redmond of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Nathan Redmond of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I was very open about this. Nathan is a top, top professional in my squad and I said exactly that to him and he understood.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool won the game 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

After a poor first-half, the Clarets responded well in the second period and could easily have brought themselves back level before the Reds added a late second.

Zeki Amdouni, Johann Gudmundsson and Jacob Bruun Larsen all squandered presentable chances to level matters for Kompany’s men, who remain 19th in the table ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Related topics:BurnleyLiverpool