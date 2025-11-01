Harrogate Town FC Mascot makes history
Following his impressive debut, the club have invited Dominic to return as mascot once again, when Harrogate Town face Salford City next month, and later at Oldham Athletic in the New Year - an exciting opportunity that Dominic is already counting down the days to lead out the Harrogate Town players.
Dominic Burnham, aged 11, has been a passionate supporter of Harrogate Town Football Club for some time and has made a lasting impression on both players and club officials. Over the past year, Dominic has proudly represented the club as a mascot and flag bearer at numerous home fixtures, earning warm recognition for his enthusiasm and commitment.
His dedication has not gone unnoticed the club has presented him with several special gifts, including a signed football, football boots, FIFA video games, and the chance to meet and greet first-team players. Dominic has even showcased his footballing skills on the pitch at half-time in front of home supporters, an experience he describes as unforgettable.
Harrogate Town Football Club continues to demonstrate its exceptional commitment to engaging young fans like Dominic, providing them with meaningful opportunities to participate, grow in confidence, and develop their football skills within a professional and welcoming environment.