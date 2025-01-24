Hannes Delcroix becomes latest Burnley player to leave on loan after sealing Championship switch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old has linked up with the Clarets’ Championship rivals Swansea City in a temporary move until the end of the season.
The defender joins Hjalmar Ekdal, Owen Dodgson, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji in leaving Turf Moor this month, all on loan.
“I am very excited to be here, it happened at short notice but I am happy. I just want to help the team as much as I can,” Delcroix said of his move to South Wales.
“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates to get to know them, I’m really excited to see them.
“I have learnt so much, going into the Premier League is always difficult but you learn so much from being there.
“It was clear on the way the way the [Swansea] coach wants to play, and it fits me really well. He’s a great coach; you can see his vision in the game.
“I like to have a lot of the ball. I looked at the data and Swansea have a lot of possession. I like to build up from the back, and I think Swansea fits my style of play.”
The Belgian international made 15 appearances for the Clarets last season after joining from Anderlecht as they were relegated from the Premier League.
He’s yet to make a single outing this season, however, due to a long-term injury. He returned to Burnley’s squad for the recent FA Cup tie against Reading but remained an unused substitute.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.