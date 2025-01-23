'Just rewards': Pundit discusses Burnley's return to scoring form with Plymouth Argyle thrashing
That’s after Scott Parker’s men put bottom side Plymouth Argyle to the sword on Wednesday night with a 5-0 thrashing at Home Park.
Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent were both at the double while Josh Cullen also got in on the act as the Clarets scored more than twice in a game for the first time since August.
Burnley have otherwise been relatively goal shy this season, scoring 17 fewer times than leaders and next opponents Leeds United, who currently occupy top spot.
But Sky Sports pundit Jamie Mackie was impressed with how the Clarets dispatched his former side Plymouth in such ruthless fashion.
“It was [very straight forward],” he said.
“I think Scott Park will be delighted. So much has been made about how good they are at the back, and rightly so because what an amazing record they've got so far this season. But I think he alluded to it in his interview before the game that he felt they’ve probably deserved more goals.
“It's actually remarkable when you see the stats come up that they're like 23rd and right at the bottom for most of those attacking ones, so this win is going to change those stats a little bit on that.
“I think he'll be delighted and probably feel like it’s just rewards in terms of how they've played in other games, but it all came to fruition in this game.”
