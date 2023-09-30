News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland

'Great to see Burnley doing well': Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe's praise for former side & Vincent Kompany

Eddie Howe says his Newcastle United side will pay his former side Burnley just as much respect as they will Paris St-Germain.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley, Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham ...

Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to St James’ Park today looking to claim their first league victory of the season.

As for the Magpies, they’ve enjoyed a good week after a stuttering start to the campaign, thrashing Sheffield United 8-0 before dumping Man City out of the Carabao Cup.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe’s men have a first Champions League home game to look forward to in 20 years when they welcome PSG and Kylian Mbappe to the North East on Wednesday night.

But before that, they must navigate their way past the Clarets who will be out to build on an improved performance against Manchester United last time out.

"We've done really well in that respect,” Howe told the Newcastle Chronicle.

"We've gone from Milan to Sheff United to Man City. So different challenges but in each one I though the focus of the players was very good. I don't expect that to change.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester Cityat St James' Park on September 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester Cityat St James' Park on September 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester Cityat St James' Park on September 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It can't change because that is the moment that we will have problems. So I think we need the same concentration and motivation that we have shown in those games and then I back us.

"Burnley are very different, and there's no right or wrong of course, you can do it in loads of different ways. I think they will always stick, from what I see, to their current model of play.

"I've got say they were hugely impressive last year – the goals that they scored, the games they won and the style they did it in was great to watch. We played Burnley last pre-season and we had two really good games with two different 11s. I got to speak to Vincent after the game, and his staff. What they did following that game was a credit to them.

"It's great to see Burnley doing well, it's great to see them back in the Premier League. It will be a very different to previous Burnley teams, who were very effective in a different way, but they're going to want the ball and we're going to want the ball, so it's going to be a really big challenge for us and one we can hopefully rise to."

Related topics:Eddie HoweBurnleyNewcastle UnitedSheffield UnitedMan CityChampions LeagueMagpies