'Great to see Burnley doing well': Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe's praise for former side & Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to St James’ Park today looking to claim their first league victory of the season.
As for the Magpies, they’ve enjoyed a good week after a stuttering start to the campaign, thrashing Sheffield United 8-0 before dumping Man City out of the Carabao Cup.
Howe’s men have a first Champions League home game to look forward to in 20 years when they welcome PSG and Kylian Mbappe to the North East on Wednesday night.
But before that, they must navigate their way past the Clarets who will be out to build on an improved performance against Manchester United last time out.
"We've done really well in that respect,” Howe told the Newcastle Chronicle.
"We've gone from Milan to Sheff United to Man City. So different challenges but in each one I though the focus of the players was very good. I don't expect that to change.
"It can't change because that is the moment that we will have problems. So I think we need the same concentration and motivation that we have shown in those games and then I back us.
"Burnley are very different, and there's no right or wrong of course, you can do it in loads of different ways. I think they will always stick, from what I see, to their current model of play.
"I've got say they were hugely impressive last year – the goals that they scored, the games they won and the style they did it in was great to watch. We played Burnley last pre-season and we had two really good games with two different 11s. I got to speak to Vincent after the game, and his staff. What they did following that game was a credit to them.
"It's great to see Burnley doing well, it's great to see them back in the Premier League. It will be a very different to previous Burnley teams, who were very effective in a different way, but they're going to want the ball and we're going to want the ball, so it's going to be a really big challenge for us and one we can hopefully rise to."