It’s been a difficult start to the season for Burnley, who have yet to claim their first league win – but how different would things be without VAR?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men will be desperate to pick up their first three points on Saturday when they make the trip to the North East to face Newcastle.

The Clarets currently sit second from bottom, ahead of fellow promoted side Sheffield United, but where would they be if overturned VAR decisions were not taken into account?

Take a look at the revised table...

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: The LED screen displays the VAR decision of 'No Goal - Handball' for the goal scored by Lyle Foster of Burnley (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

1. Game-changing moments

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: The LED screen displays the VAR decision of 'No Goal - Handball' for the goal scored by Lyle Foster of Burnley (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: 0.

2. 1st - Man City

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: 0. Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: +4.

3. 2nd - Tottenham

Points without VAR: 18. Difference: +4. Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 16. Difference: 0.

4. 3rd - Liverpool

Points without VAR: 16. Difference: 0. Photo: Getty Images

