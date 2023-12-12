'Great place to celebrate Christmas': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Burnley ahead of Boxing Day clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aimed a cheeky dig at Burnley ahead of his side’s Boxing Day trip to Turf Moor.

The German was speaking to around 7,000 Reds fans during a test event for the new Anfield Road end at Anfield last night.

During his speech, Klopp was asked about Liverpool’s Christmas plans.

Klopp is a big critic of England’s traditional festive period given the number of games played over a relatively short period of time.

“It’s England, nobody gives a s*** about my Christmas,” Klopp joked.

"Honestly, the schedule is again crazy. Our Christmas the family will be over on the 24th, it will be great. The 25th we will have training. I think we will train early in the morning and then the boys can go home and have Christmas lunch with their families.

“Then what do you know? On the 26th we drive to Burnley – great place to celebrate Christmas!”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on December 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In Klopp’s defence, he quickly made it clear he was joking, adding: “Tomorrow in the Daily Mail, it’s going to be ‘Klopp said...’. Oh my god.

"But no we have minutes of Christmas and we will cherish them and celebrate them and then it’s all fine.

"Nobody in this country wants to miss Boxing Day, so it means we will be on the motorway.”

Liverpool currently sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League table following their comeback win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.