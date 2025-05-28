'Got the best out of me': Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses his relationship with club owners
The Clarets boss was appointed Burnley’s new manager last summer following Vincent Kompany’s surprise departure to Bayern Munich.
The 44-year-old was tasked with getting the Clarets back to the Premier League and that’s exactly what he did, masterminding an incredible 100-point campaign in the second tier.
Parker, however, acknowledges he couldn’t have done it on his own and praised Alan Pace and the Burnley board for their involvement.
“Absolutely incredible,” he told the Burnley Express of the support he’s received.
“I'm glad you asked, really, because I'm the sort of guy that likes a bit of stability and certainly I've felt every bit of their support.
"Even during the early stages, where I get there were some question marks, and I understand that. I respect and appreciate the players, first and foremost, for following the way that I felt was best for us to go. But then I appreciate immensely the ownership, investors, Alan, for the calmness that they gave me, or the sense they gave me.
"Never did I once feel that there was anything other than full commitment and full belief. They got the best out of me and made me the best I could be, and for that I appreciate immensely.”
One board member who has watched on from afar is minority shareholder JJ Watt. Despite being based in the US, the NFL legend has still played his part according to Parker.
“I’ve met JJ a few times. He’s been brilliant,” the Clarets boss told the club’s YouTube channel.
“He was in the interview process so I had early conversations with JJ at an early stage and then he’s stayed in contact throughout this year. He’s been over a few times as well.
“He’s someone who’s obviously been in the arena and been around sport and sportsmen, so probably knows the dynamics of what’s needed in certain moments and what’s not needed. He’s been a good sounding board.
“He was someone I was speaking to over Zoom [during the interview process], as well as a few others.”
