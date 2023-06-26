News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

‘Good version of Burnley’: talkSPORT pundit shares Sean Dyche concern at Everton

Pundit Tony Cascarino believes Sean Dyche’s job at Everton will be just as challenging as what he faced at Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
'If Vinny calls': Ex-Bayern Munich striker - previously of interest to Everton, ...

The former Clarets boss is currently preparing for his first full season in charge at Goodison Park after helping guide the Toffees to Premier League safety last term.

But according to Cascarino, the 51-year-old is likely to have another relegation battle on his hands unless Everton are able to splash the cash.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That might be difficult though given the Merseyside-outfit face financial pressure behind the scenes, leaving Dyche with little to spend.

But as former Republic of Ireland striker Cascarino points out, this is something Dyche became accustomed to at Turf Moor where he was forced to run a tight ship, yet managed to defy the odds to keep the Clarets in the top flight year after year.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday, Cascarino told presenter Natalie Sawyer: “I think it’ll be the same again, I think it’ll be just keeping themselves up.

“I don’t think there’s much more there at the moment. There seems to be some issues around transfer funds available for Sean Dyche.

Dyche managed to keep Everton in the Premier League last seasonDyche managed to keep Everton in the Premier League last season
Dyche managed to keep Everton in the Premier League last season
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It feels like he’s managing a good version of Burnley, and Everton aren’t that, they’re a huge club in the history of the game in England.”

Cascarino added: “Managing this team is going to prove just as difficult [as at Burnley] because he’s going to have his hands tied to a degree. Sean Dyche is going to be tested right to the very end of this season.

“It’s a very difficult team to manage at the moment.”

Related topics:Sean DycheTony CascarinoEvertonBurnleyTurf MoorPremier LeagueRepublic of Ireland