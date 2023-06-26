‘Good version of Burnley’: talkSPORT pundit shares Sean Dyche concern at Everton

The former Clarets boss is currently preparing for his first full season in charge at Goodison Park after helping guide the Toffees to Premier League safety last term.

But according to Cascarino, the 51-year-old is likely to have another relegation battle on his hands unless Everton are able to splash the cash.

That might be difficult though given the Merseyside-outfit face financial pressure behind the scenes, leaving Dyche with little to spend.

But as former Republic of Ireland striker Cascarino points out, this is something Dyche became accustomed to at Turf Moor where he was forced to run a tight ship, yet managed to defy the odds to keep the Clarets in the top flight year after year.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday, Cascarino told presenter Natalie Sawyer: “I think it’ll be the same again, I think it’ll be just keeping themselves up.

“I don’t think there’s much more there at the moment. There seems to be some issues around transfer funds available for Sean Dyche.

Dyche managed to keep Everton in the Premier League last season

“It feels like he’s managing a good version of Burnley, and Everton aren’t that, they’re a huge club in the history of the game in England.”

Cascarino added: “Managing this team is going to prove just as difficult [as at Burnley] because he’s going to have his hands tied to a degree. Sean Dyche is going to be tested right to the very end of this season.