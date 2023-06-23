‘Good to be back’: Ex-Hull City & Tottenham man returns to Burnley in coaching capacity

The 39-year-old spent eight memorable years with the Clarets during his playing career, making over 200 appearances in the process.

The former midfielder, who hung up his boots three years ago, is now working with the club’s Under-15 and Under-16 age groups within the academy.

“It’s good to be back,” he told the club’s official website.

“Over time, I realised I enjoyed the daily interaction with the players. I then dipped my toe in with the hands-on coaching stuff at the beginning of the year thanks to Ian Jones [Burnley’s head of academy coaching] and I have really enjoyed it.

“To be honest with you, I probably wouldn’t have gone down this route if it wasn’t with Burnley and the relationship I already have with the club.

“I just feel like it’s a great opportunity for me here and a great environment to learn in. It’s perfect really.

Marney bid farewell to Turf Moor in 2018

“When I do something, I give it my all and this is the same. It’s the perfect time for me to get involved and I’ve had a taste for it now, I’d love a full-time role eventually doing it.”

Given his affinity with the club, who he helped reach the Premier League during the 2013/14 season, Marney admits it was a “no brainer” to get involved.

“It’s such a unique place, it really is,” he added.

“As soon as I had the opportunity to get in and amongst it, I jumped straight at it. I spoke to my wife, and she said, ‘go for it!’. I’m so glad I did.”

Marney, who last played for Fleetwood Town, added: “I don’t miss the playing side of football to be honest. I have got involved in a couple of the sessions and that’s enough for me! I love the interaction with the lads and I enjoy helping the younger ones.

