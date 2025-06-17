Glowing tribute made to 'unbelievable' Josh Brownhill as Burnley await contract decision

A glowing tribute has been made to Burnley’s Josh Brownhill following a prolific campaign – as the Clarets continue to await the skipper’s contract decision.

The two Josh’s – Brownhill and Cullen – have struck up a strong partnership in Burnley’s midfield over the past three seasons.

That was certainly the case last term, as the duo helped Scott Parker’s side to a 100-point finish in the Championship, culminating in automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Brownhill finished the campaign as Burnley’s top goalscorer with an incredible 18 goals from midfield.

It led to some deserved praise from Cullen, who only has good things to say about his teammate and friend.

"It's been a pleasure playing with Browny for the last three years and this season he's been brilliant again, as he has been the whole time I've been here,” he told the Burnley Express.

"He's obviously delivered unbelievable numbers on the pitch to go along with his performances. But he’s also a great captain in the dressing room. He’s someone who, along with the gaffer, has led us so well this season.

Josh Cullen, left, and Josh Brownhill, right, have played regularly together in Burnley's midfield in recent seasons (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Full credit to him. Obviously I was pleased to see him get the player's player of the season. I think he definitely deserved that recognition for the season he's had.”

The Clarets are at risk of losing one of their star men for nothing this summer though as the former Bristol City man is currently out of contract.

Brownhill has been offered renewed terms but as of yet, the club captain has yet to make an official announcement on his future.

Tying Brownhill down to a longer deal is imperative for the Clarets given they’ve already lost CJ Egan-Riley, after the centre-back opted to link up with French side Marseille on a free transfer.

The midfielder, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Everton and West Ham, cheekily addressed his contract situation during Burnley’s promotion parade back in May.

"That's what I am hoping for,” he said, when asked by the mayor of Burnley if he was going to sign a new deal.

"If anybody can message Alan [Pace] and get it sorted quicker rather than later, that would be better."