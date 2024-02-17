News you can trust since 1877
'Getting over the line': Vincent Kompany sends message to Burnley players ahead of Arsenal test

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley’s last outing against Arsenal was the moment where performances finally began to turn – and now it’s time for the results to follow.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
The Clarets were beaten 3-1 at the Emirates back in November, but Kompany was encouraged by what he saw on the day from his players.

While results have not yet followed, certainly not on a consistent basis, performances have generally been okay since then, barring the recent draw against Fulham.

But while displays might be improving, Burnley have still only won three of their 24 games this season, leaving them seven points adrift of safety.

Kompany is well aware something needs to change soon, ideally starting at Turf Moor this afternoon.

“We got to a stage in the season where Arsenal was probably one of those turnaround performances away at the Emirates,” he said.

“Since that game, I don’t think we’ve sat here discussing performances too much. Yes you can speak about the first-half against Fulham but then the second-half performance was really good.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal interact following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal interact following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal interact following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
“We’ve been in every game since that game, so it’s about results now and about getting it over the line and keeping it out of the net. It’s not much more than that at this moment in time.

“The games have been good, but it’s not enough.”

Burnley face the Gunners at arguably the worst time, with Mikel Arteta’s men coming off the back of four straight wins.

Last week they thrashed West Ham 6-0, leaving them just two points off leaders Liverpool.

Kompany said: “They’re a top team, but it doesn’t change from when we played Spurs, when we played Liverpool, when we played Man City not long ago. You need a few things to go your way, you need exceptional performances and at the end these teams have always got tools to hurt you, but you need to make the most of your moments.

“We certainly had enough moments across all of those games, but we didn’t make the most of them.

“It’s about practice and belief. You have to believe when you get into this situation next time it’s in the back of the net.”

