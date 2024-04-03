Gary O'Neil satisfied with Wolves' point following 'dogged' and 'fighting' display against Burnley

Gary O’Neil felt his Wolves side were worthy of their point following a “dogged” display against Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
Rayan Ait-Nouri’s header on the stroke of half-time got Wolves back on level terms after Jacob Bruun Larsen had given the Clarets the lead.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the second-half but neither were able to find that clinical touch in front of goal, with the game ending 1-1.

“It’s probably a fair result on the balance of play,” O’Neil said.

“In the first-half it took us a while to get to grips with them. I managed to change a few things around at half-time and in the second-half we were much more comfortable and looked really threatening. It was a good effort from the lads.

“We’re not quite at full strength at this moment and we’re working really hard, still fighting.

“Having Matheus Cunha back is a big plus and a point away from home which takes us past last year’s tally. Not a bad evening.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Gary O'Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, reacts after the draw during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Gary O'Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, reacts after the draw during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
“Tough place to come, good result, and a fighting performance where we created some decent chances.

“A good, dogged, fighting away performance, where we refused to give up.

“We didn’t look like a team coming towards the end of the season and had achieved safety in the Premier League, we looked like a team hungry to push and fight and keep pushing up the table.

“Hopefully we can get a win on Saturday [at home to West Ham] and make it a decent week for us.”

