Gary O'Neil satisfied with Wolves' point following 'dogged' and 'fighting' display against Burnley

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s header on the stroke of half-time got Wolves back on level terms after Jacob Bruun Larsen had given the Clarets the lead.

“It’s probably a fair result on the balance of play,” O’Neil said.

“In the first-half it took us a while to get to grips with them. I managed to change a few things around at half-time and in the second-half we were much more comfortable and looked really threatening. It was a good effort from the lads.

“We’re not quite at full strength at this moment and we’re working really hard, still fighting.

“Having Matheus Cunha back is a big plus and a point away from home which takes us past last year’s tally. Not a bad evening.

“Tough place to come, good result, and a fighting performance where we created some decent chances.

“A good, dogged, fighting away performance, where we refused to give up.

“We didn’t look like a team coming towards the end of the season and had achieved safety in the Premier League, we looked like a team hungry to push and fight and keep pushing up the table.