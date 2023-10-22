Gary Lineker delivers brutal one-word assessment of Burnley's miserable defeat to Brentford

Burnley’s miserable defeat to Brentford has been described as a “drubbing” by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-0 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in a one-sided encounter.

It means Vincent Kompany’s men have now lost seven of their first nine league games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley can have no complaints with the results whatsoever, if anything they were fortunate to keep the scoreline down to three.

The Bees ran in 23 attempts on goal in total, with 10 of those efforts on target, leading Lineker to say: “It was a drubbing really, wasn’t it? Just look at the total shots and shots on target. It’s all the evidence you need isn’t it, Micah?”

Richards replied: “Yeah, they [Brentford] were absolutely fantastic. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag this season but they were outstanding today.”

The Match of the Day panel also discussed why Brentford were denied another goal during the first-half when Neal Maupay stabbed home from close range.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Yoane Wissa of Brentford celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Burnley FC at Gtech Community Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball had been played across goal by former Claret Nathan Collins, who was in an onside position, but officials – following a VAR check – adjudged that another Brentford player was interfering with play.

“We just want to clear up this one,” Richards added.

“[Kristoffer] Ajer is on [Lyle] Foster at the back post but he was actually in an offside position and he was interfering with play, so that’s why the goal wasn’t given.

“I feel sorry for Maupay because he’s been really good with [Yoane] Wissa and [Bryan] Mbeumo.

“I watched them against Everton and he seemed to have no confidence, he wasn’t really linking up, but [against Burnley] he showed the movement, he knew when to drop off, when to go into space, when to lay it off as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s now playing with confidence, he obviously knows the system and he knows what they want to do.”

Saturday’s result leaves Burnley languishing inside the bottom three on just four points, one point off safety.