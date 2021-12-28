GALLERY: Every Premier League game between Manchester United and Burnley revisited

There have been 14 Premier League meetings between Burnley and Manchester United since Owen Coyle steered the Clarets back to the top flight via the play-offs in 2009.

Blake's strike, a stunning first time finish, from Stephen Jordan's cleared cross, marked the club's first goal in the PL and shocked Sir Alex Ferguson's defending champions.

Brian Jensen also denied Michael Carrick from the spot as the visitors, armed with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Dimitar Berbatov, failed to find the net.

Burnley have come out on top just once since, when Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez beat David De Gea to silence the Theatre of Dreams last year.

However, Sean Dyche's side have lost just one of their last five fixtures at the home of the Red Devils.

Here's a recap of everything else that has happened in-between.

1. Burnley 1 Manchester United 0 August 19th, 2009: Robbie Blake's 19th minute volley was the difference as top flight football returned to Turf Moor. The defending PL champions did have the opportunity to level things up from the spot, but Brian Jensen denied Michael Carrick. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Manchester United 3 Burnley 0 January 16th, 2010: Brian Laws was sworn in as Burnley boss just days before the trip to Old Trafford. After a goal-less first half, United netted twice in five minutes through Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov. Mame Biram Diouf then wrapped things up in the 90th minute. Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

3. Burnley 0 Manchester United 0 August 30th, 2014: All the talk was centred around United's big-money signing Angel Di Maria, but the Argentinian midfielder was brought back down to earth with a bump, literally, as he felt the full effect of Michael Duff's crunching challenge. Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

4. Manchester United 3 Burnley 1 February 11th, 2015: The less said about Burnley's kit, the better! The most unlikely of sources, Chris Smalling, had twice given the hosts the lead after Danny Ings had equalised with a diving header in front of the Stretford End. Robin van Persie then scored from the spot late on. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales