'Full circle moment': Burnley's Zian Flemming on the 'rush' of fulfilling his Premier League dream

Such was Zian Flemming’s love for the Premier League as a child, he regularly travelled over from his native Netherlands to watch festive fixtures in England.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now as a professional footballer, the 27-year-old gets to fulfil his boyhood dreams by playing in those stadiums he once sat in as a child.

Having had time to digest last season’s achievements and what it means for his career, Flemming can’t wait to test himself at the very highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Up until the fixture list came out I didn’t really think too much about it, I just lived my normal life and prepared for pre-season,” he explained ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Tottenham.

“But when the fixtures came out, it hit me and a little rush went through me when I saw those first fixtures. That’s when it felt real.

“It’s real from the beginning too, because we play against some big teams straight away in some big stadiums. But it’s beautiful.

“As a young boy, you had the Premier League, the Champions League and World Cups, that’s what you dream of. This is the highest level, this is the best league in the world. That’s where you want to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flemming is unlikely to be fit for Burnley's opener at Tottenham on Saturday (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“As a family we used to visit Premier League games during the winter break, we used to travel to England in December to go to Boxing Day games and watch United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, whatever. It feels like a full circle moment that my family can still make those trips but without me [in the stands].”

Flemming is unlikely to be available for Saturday’s big kick-off in North London having missed a big chunk of pre-season through injury.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman will be keen to make an impact when he is fit and available after impressing in his debut season at Turf Moor, scoring 14 times.

But can Flemming and the Clarets cut it in the top flight?

“Only time will tell obviously, but we’ve got a good feeling so far,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone knows how big a challenge it is, so there’s no point trying to play it down in any way. The Premier League is the highest level in the world, so if it was easy everyone would have done it and been here.

“It’s going to be really hard, but we’ve got very strong foundations from last year and I believe that’s something that could give us an edge to get us to where we want to be.

“We’ll see how it goes, but the defensive foundation we had as a whole team from front to back and the whole organisation, from me as a striker, to the wingers, it all prevents goals. But we’re going to have to step that up another level as well, rather than just keep it the same. But it’s definitely something we can build upon.”