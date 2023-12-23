Fulham v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to bounce back from Everton disappointment

Burnley head to the capital two days before Christmas as they look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Everton.

Vincent Kompany’s men take on a Fulham side that clinched their spot in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek with a penalty shootout win over the Toffees.

Burnley, meanwhile, have had a free midweek to pick the bones out of their 2-0 reversal at the hands of Sean Dyche’s men.

The result means they remain 19th in the table, but now sit six points adrift of safety ahead of the busy festive period.

Fulham, meanwhile, sit 11th, sandwiched in-between their West London rivals Chelsea and Brentford.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Fulham’s Craven Cottage stadium on Saturday, December 23. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Charlie Taylor returns after serving his one-match ban, having accumulated five yellow cards.

Luca Koleosho, however, will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future with a serious knee injury.

Lyle Foster could also play some part once again after making his surprise early return off the bench against Everton last week.

As for Fulham, Raul Jimenez misses out through suspension after being shown a straight red card against Newcastle.

Tim Ream (calf) and Adama Traore (hamstring) are also injury doubts.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“A lot is made about the Brighton’s and Brentford’s who have consistently built over time to a very successful model, but I think Fulham in their own way are one of those clubs.

“The profile of their players has been very carefully selected, you can see there is a lot of cohesion in their squad now.

“I think they’ve gone down and come back up and they come up stronger it looks like to me. A lot of their players now are aged between 26 and 30 are really ready for this league and have had experience throughout their careers.

“It’s a healthy squad, it’s a good looking squad and definitely one of the clubs that deserve a positive mention for the work they’ve done over the years.”

What are the predicted teams?

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Cairney, Palhinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Wilson, Muniz

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Who is the referee?

Rebecca Welch. The official will create history by becoming the first female referee to take charge of a Premier League fixture. Welch has taken charge of eight games so far this season, dishing out 42 yellow cards and one red. She has never refereed a Burnley game before.

What are the latest odds?

Fulham: 4/6

Draw: 29/10

Burnley: 4/1