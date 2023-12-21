Cork, Ramsey & Gudmundsson: Burnley injury update ahead of Fulham trip as key man returns from suspension

Vincent Kompany is hopeful of having some players back available for selection for Burnley’s festive trip to Fulham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets head to Craven Cottage two days before Christmas on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson were all missing for that game with injuries, but at least two of them have since made good progress in their recovery.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if any of the aforementioned three players could be available to face Fulham, Kompany said: “We’re hopeful.

“Out of those three names, one of them less so. But we’re hopeful.”

Elsewhere, Charlie Taylor is also available again after serving his one-match ban against the Toffees, having accumulated five yellow cards.

Burnley were also boosted by the surprise early return of Lyle Foster last weekend, with the striker coming off the bench at half-time to make his first outing in 10 weeks.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken an indefinite break from football to receive treatment for his mental wellbeing, Foster won’t be thrown straight back into the deep end on his return to action.

“I’m still very cautious,” Kompany said.

“As part of his rehabilitation this is just a step. His natural environment includes football and the goal is to put him back in his natural environment.

“I’m a little bit careful with that, but playing makes him happy and when he’s happy he’s able to do really good things for us.

“Obviously we don’t just rely on Lyle, but it’s good for us to have a key player back of course.”