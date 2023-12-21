News you can trust since 1877
Premier League table without VAR: Where Burnley would sit compared to Everton, Nottingham Forest & Crystal Palace - gallery

The Premier League table hasn’t made for great reading for Burnley fans this season – but it could look a little better.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men have lost 13 of their 17 games so far this term, leaving them second bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety.

While it’s been a miserable start to the campaign for the Clarets, things could have been different had certain VAR decisions gone in their favour.

With that in mind, we take a look at how the Premier League table would look if VAR wasn’t in existence:

Points without VAR: 38. Difference -1.

1. Arsenal

Points without VAR: 38. Difference -1. Photo: Julian Finney

Points without VAR: 37. Difference -1.

2. Liverpool

Points without VAR: 37. Difference -1. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Points without VAR: 36. Difference -2.

3. Aston Villa

Points without VAR: 36. Difference -2. Photo: Clive Rose

Points without VAR: 34. Difference 0.

4. Man City

Points without VAR: 34. Difference 0. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

