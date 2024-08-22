'Fresh slate': Scott Parker on the importance of re-integrating out of favour Burnley players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker says re-integrating players that were out of favour under the previous administration was one of his first priorities as Burnley boss.

Just two games into the new season, we’ve seen a whole host of individuals involved for the Clarets that were either on the fringes or away from the club at the end of last term.

For the season opener, five players were included in Burnley’s match-day squad that were out on loan last season – in Luke McNally, Connor Roberts, Scott Twine, Anass Zaroury and Wout Weghorst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker admits that’s no coincidence, given it was something high up on his priority list when he took over from Vincent Kompany during the summer.

“That was probably one of the most important things really,” he said.

“We’ve obviously got a big squad and there are some players last year that maybe didn’t play a lot of football, so their circumstances were very different to maybe what it was the year previous.

“I’ve come in and everyone has got a fresh slate in that sense. There’s new eyes on everyone and everyone has an opportunity to be a part of this team. That’s exactly how it’s been over the last four weeks and certainly this week as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“While it is a big squad, every player has applied themselves and given the best version of themselves.”

Of those aforementioned five players, Roberts is the one who has started both of Burnley’s opening games against Luton and Cardiff City respectively.

The full-back spent the second half of last season on loan with Leeds United and, with Vitinho still on the books and Shurandy Sambo arriving on a free transfer, his future at Turf Moor looked uncertain.

But the Welshman has knuckled down under Parker and has received his just rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Connor is an older professional, he’s wise and he’s also a very, very good footballer,” Parker said.

“He makes things work, he’s very clever and very cute and he’s a good professional that, after last year and the disappointment of probably not being around it, he’s come back in and he’s done everything I would expect Connor to do.”