Frank Lampard provides Everton injury update ahead of ‘big pressure’ bottom-of-the-table battle against Burnley

The former England and Chelsea midfielder described his demeanour as 'calm and excited' as the Toffees prepare for a bottom-of-the-table battle with Burnley.

Just four points separate the two rivals with 10 games of the Premier League campaign remaining and the outcome will likely make or break the season for both in their fight for survival.

"With Burnley, and what will be deemed to be at stake, even with nine games to go after it for us, it's a big pressure game, which is what we're here for," he said.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton, gives instructions as Michael Keane of Everton leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"It's a big deal. We're in a reality where we're fighting at the bottom end of the table to try and stay in the league and that has been the case for a while.

"With every game that goes it becomes more intense so mental and physical preparation is key and then it's how you perform on the day. We can control a lot of that, the squad will be very focussed and very understanding of what we're going into.

"I don't feel tense, I actually feel excited for the level of the game and the competitive nature of it. I loved being involved in competitive games as a player because there's a lot riding on them and now we have 10 of those. This is the first one in front of us. I'm calm and excited and when the game comes we have to have absolute belief in ourselves."

The Blues haven't won on their travels in 12 attempts in the top flight with their last success just over seven months ago when Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured victory over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Everton's English manager Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between West Ham and Everton at the London Stadium, in London on April 3, 2022.

And Lampard, a three-time Premier League winner at Stamford Bridge, knows how difficult it will be to break that cycle against Sean Dyche's side on Wednesday.

He said: "Burnley have got a fantastic manager, they're used to playing in the Premier League, not just surviving, that would be a disservice to them.

"They've had a lot of years now where they've had different relative successes so they'll go into this run-in as a team that knows what they're doing.

"They make it difficult, they're a very physical team, they're tough to play against and work hard off the ball, they have a certain style which is difficult to combat.

"That's been a trademark of Burnley over the years, they've never been easy to beat and they don't concede that many goals. They're very effective in what they do."

Former Burnley centre back Michael Keane will be absent for the visitors after being given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the reversal away at West Ham.

Brazilian midfielder Allan will also be serving the second game of a three-match suspension having collected a red card in the last-gasp triumph over Newcastle United at Goodison Park last month.

Nathan Patterson will require minor surgery on an ankle injury, Tom Davies is missing with a hamstring strain, Yerry Mina remains side-lined, Andros Townsend will be out long-term after suffering an ACL injury while Donny van de Beek is out with a small grade thigh injury.

However, Fabian Delph and Seamus Coleman are expected to make the squad. Lampard said: "With suspensions we've obviously got Michael Keane and Allan who are still out. In terms of injuries Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time, he's been down to see a specialist on his ankle and we're looking at having a small operation at the end of this week.