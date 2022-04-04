Frank Lampard addresses Everton's "huge" Premier League game against Burnley

The Toffees are embroiled in a battle for survival in the top flight and face a 'huge' game against fellow strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

The blue half of Merseyside has been treated to top flight football since 1954, but the second-longest continuous serving club at this level are currently teetering on the brink of relegation.

The nine-time champions are just three points clear of Watford in 18th and four above the Clarets, who have lost four league games on the bounce.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton reacts following defeat in the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on March 13, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton, meanwhile, have won just two games in 13 in the PL and haven't won on the road since beating Brighton on August 28th, the game before beating Sean Dyche's side 3-1 at Goodison Park.

"The work doesn't always replicate on the pitch but you have to keep going," said Lampard. "Every player and team goes through moments. We created the better chances (against West Ham) and enough to score two or three goals. If we do that we win games and we have 10 more to do that.

"Ten games is a lot. If our luck turns and we keep on the path we showed today and against Newcastle I have a real strong belief we will be okay. Saying that now means nothing.

"We just have to focus on ourselves. The next game is huge because it is Burnley but also because it is our next game. After that we move on to Manchester United.

"Myself and the players are giving everything. The fans can know if we keep doing that over 10 games we will be OK. The next game is always the most important. We can't think in blocks of games — the next one is a competitor down in the same end of the table and nobody gets an easy game at Burnley.