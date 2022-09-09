The 28-year-old had been tipped to make a sensational return to Elland Road as Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch looked to address the absence of left back Junior Firpo.

West Ham United were also said to be monitoring the recently turned centre back's situation with the Clarets amid the mass exodus that ensued upon Vincent Kompany's appointment.

A total of 13 players left the building prior to deadline day, including fellow defenders James Tarkowski, ex-skipper Ben Mee, Nathan Collins, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Charlie Taylor of Burnley is challenged by Oscar Estupinan of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

However, as Manchester City legend Kompany put it, there would've had to have been "champagne and high fives" if he was to lose any more key members of his group.

Asked if he ever saw his future elsewhere, Taylor said: "No, not really. I was never really pushing to move, I'm happy here and I think it's a good project. With the manager and the players we've brought in I think we've got a good squad. I think we should be right up there challenging for the league this year.

"With the amount of change I've seen here over the last six months you just never know what's going to happen. You never know in football. It was probably down to the club; I didn't know where they saw my future, but I was always happy here, I enjoy it here and I always have done. It's a great group of lads so I was never in any rush to leave."

Instead of taking the easy route back to the top flight, Taylor is prepared to fight for the club's reinstatement to the Premier League. Burnley lost their fight for survival with the Whites on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign following six successive years at the highest level.

Burnley's Charlie Taylor is tackled by Millwall's Zian Flemming Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Millwall - Tuesday 30th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

On getting back to the 'Promised Land', he said: "It would be brilliant. I'm sure everyone would want to experience that and be a part of it. To get this club back to the Premier League would be a great achievement and to have that on your CV would be brilliant as well.

"Everyone wants to be in the Premier League, that is everyone's aim. It's the be all and end all, it's the best league in the world. If we can get this club back there and get a promotion on the CV it would be brilliant.