Former Burnley striker now a free agent as West Ham announce four departures

Former Burnley striker Danny Ings is free to find a new club this summer after being released by West Ham.

The Hammers have confirmed the 32-year-old is one of four first-team players who will be let go upon the completion of the Premier League season.

Łukasz Fabiański, Aaron Cresswell and Vladimír Coufal will also move on once their contracts come to an end this summer.

West Ham United boss Graham Potter said: “Aaron, Łukasz, Vladimír and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far – all brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the club.

“We still have three important matches to play this season and I know that their focus will be 100 per cent on helping the team in any way they can in those games, but we felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season.”

Ings has been something of a bit-part player for the Hammers, scoring five times in 69 appearances.

The three-time England international was a huge favourite at Turf Moor, however, finding the back of the net 38 times in 122 appearances.

His form earned a £6.5m move to Liverpool, before going on to feature for Southampton and Aston Villa.