Former Burnley star pays tribute to ex-Sheffield United teammate George Baldock after shocking death

Former Burnley star Sander Berge has been among those to lead the tributes to his former Sheffield United teammate George Baldock.

The Fulham midfielder revealed he’s been left “heartbroken” by the sudden and tragic death of Baldock, who he shared a dressing room with at Bramall Lane for three years.

It comes after the 31-year-old, who left Sheffield United to join Greek side Panathinaikos in the summer, was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in Athens.

Initial coroner’s findings suggest he drowned and police say they have ruled out any criminal activity.

“Absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Berge wrote on Instagram.

“You were so much more to me than a teammate. From the first moment we met you took care of me like a big brother.

“I could always rely on you, in good times or bad times you were always there for me. You and your family always made me feel home.

“You are the funniest character I’ve ever met and we could laugh for days together. On and off the pitch, it was always enjoyable with you.

“All the memories with you will live with me forever. Sending all my love to your family, love you GB. RIP.”

Baldock had joined Greek side Panathinaikos in the summer after seven years with the Blades.

His former club also expressed their shock at the news, saying: "The defender was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

"The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."