Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley boss Scott Parker has been nominated for the Championship’s manager of the month award for September.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets chief helped lead his side to an impressive 1-0 win away to promotion rivals Leeds United in their first game of the month, before following that up with a 2-1 home victory against Portsmouth.

The Clarets came from behind to snatch the three points against Pompey late on thanks to Josh Brownhill’s stoppage-time strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley then ended the month unbeaten after being held to a goalless draw against Oxford United.

Like Burnley, Rovers also claimed seven points in September, Plymouth picked up six while the Blades claimed 10, having played a game more than the other three sides.

In announcing his nomination, the EFL said: “Parker’s tenure at Turf Moor has already seen half of his team leave in late August. Some shrewd transfer acquisitions later, he spent September moulding a new team together and still gained seven points from three unbeaten games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The winner will be decided by a judging panel that comprises of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Ex-Burnley coach Charlie Adam, now in charge of Fleetwood Town, has been nominated in the League Two category.

All winners will be announced on Friday, October 11.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Danny Batth (Blackburn), Alex Mowatt (West Brom) and Borja Sainz (Norwich City) have been shortlisted for the Championship’s player of the month award.