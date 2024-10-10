Burnley's Scott Parker nominated for monthly manager award alongside Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield United bosses
The Clarets chief helped lead his side to an impressive 1-0 win away to promotion rivals Leeds United in their first game of the month, before following that up with a 2-1 home victory against Portsmouth.
The Clarets came from behind to snatch the three points against Pompey late on thanks to Josh Brownhill’s stoppage-time strike.
Burnley then ended the month unbeaten after being held to a goalless draw against Oxford United.
Parker faces competition from Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace, Plymouth Argyle’s Wayne Rooney and Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder.
Like Burnley, Rovers also claimed seven points in September, Plymouth picked up six while the Blades claimed 10, having played a game more than the other three sides.
In announcing his nomination, the EFL said: “Parker’s tenure at Turf Moor has already seen half of his team leave in late August. Some shrewd transfer acquisitions later, he spent September moulding a new team together and still gained seven points from three unbeaten games.”
The winner will be decided by a judging panel that comprises of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
Ex-Burnley coach Charlie Adam, now in charge of Fleetwood Town, has been nominated in the League Two category.
All winners will be announced on Friday, October 11.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Danny Batth (Blackburn), Alex Mowatt (West Brom) and Borja Sainz (Norwich City) have been shortlisted for the Championship’s player of the month award.
