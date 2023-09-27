News you can trust since 1877
Former Burnley stalwart on trial with League Two club after brief Birmingham City spell

Former Burnley stalwart Matt Lowton is currently on trial with League Two side Stockport County.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
The 34-year-old left Turf Moor at the end of last season, ending his eight-year association with the Clarets.

A 2015 signing from Aston Villa, the right-back went on to make 203 appearances for the club, scoring three times.

Lowton spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town during the second half of last season, making nine appearances.

After leaving Burnley following the expiration of his contract, Lowton linked up with Birmingham City on trial.

Lowton is well known to Blues players Kevin Long and Gary Gardner, whom he played alongside at Burnley and Villa respectively.

John Eustace decided against offering Lowton a deal and snapped up Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United instead.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Aaron Lennon of Burnley embraces Matthew Lowton following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Aaron Lennon of Burnley embraces Matthew Lowton following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Now, it’s emerged the former Sheffield United man is on trial with Stockport in a bid to earn himself a deal.

Lowton started the Hatters’ 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers in the Cheshire Senior Cup last night.

Former Stoke City and Cheltenham Town forward Christian Norton is also on trial with Dave Challinor’s side and featured alongside Lowton in Stockport’s line-up.

Due to being a free agent, Lowton is free to sign for a new club outside the transfer windows.

He wasn’t the only long-serving player to leave Burnley at the end of last season, with Ashley Barnes also leaving for pastures new.

The 33-year-old joined Championship side Norwich City at the end of his contract during the summer.

The forward made over 300 appearances for the Clarets since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2014.

