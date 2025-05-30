Former Burnley man signs up for another year with Lancashire rivals

Former Burnley man Robbie Brady has signed on to spend another year with Preston North End.

The Republic of Ireland international was set to see his deal expire at Deepdale this summer, but he has signed an extension until 2026 – with the option of a further year.

Brady joined PNE in the summer of 2022 and has made 100 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Last season, he racked up 32 appearances across all competitions – scoring one goal and assisting four. Ironically, the goal came against the Clarets during the FA Cup fifth round clash at Deepdale.

Brady’s celebrations were muted after picking out the top corner with his 25-yard free-kick.

On signing fresh terms, Brady said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to another season ahead. The manager’s been honest with me since the minute he came in and I think we've got on since.

“It's been brilliant for me to be able to go back and forward with the manager like that. I know he has trust in me and from chats I've had with him he gives me the confidence that I need to be able to perform.

“Like I said, I'm looking forward to another year of working with all involved. I think last season, where we finished up, didn't sort of reflect the performances throughout the year.

“I think we had a lot of good performances and I certainly don't want to end up in a situation like we did last year. The core group we have here has been great. We lost out on a few bodies through injury last year, which was disappointing.

“Especially in the second half of the season, we played the majority of the games with probably a half-string squad. So to have everybody back fit and ready to go at the start the season is a massive plus to begin with.

“You leave the rest of it in the hands of the club and the manager and the staff to attract the right type of players that are going to suit us and fit into the dressing room and I’ve got full belief that we can get going.”