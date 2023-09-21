Former Burnley man leaves role as manager of League One outfit following winless start to the season

Former Burnley man Wade Elliott has left his role as manager of League One side Cheltenham Town just eight games into the new season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Robins sit bottom of League One having failed to win so far this term, picking up just one point.

Their 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday night saw them equal the EFL record set by Halifax in 1990/91 of eight games without scoring a goal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cheltenham Town have today parted company with first-team manager Wade Elliott by mutual consent,” the Robins confirmed in a statement.

“The directors would like to place on record their appreciation for Wade’s contribution since joining the club as a coach in September 2020, playing a significant role in the League Two title win and then the club's highest finish alongside Michael Duff.

"He was named head coach last summer and went on to achieve the club's second highest finish in his own right.

“Assistant manager Kevin Russell has been asked to take interim charge of the team against Stevenage on Saturday.”

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Cheltenham Town Manager Wade Elliott looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott, 44, took over from another former Claret in Michael Duff as head coach in June 2022.

The former midfielder joined Cheltenham's coaching staff in 2020 and was first-team coach prior to taking the top job.

But after guiding the team to League One safety and 16th place last season, Cheltenham have begun this season on a torrid run and failed to score or register a win.