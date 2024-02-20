Former Burnley man James Tarkowksi raises eyebrows by featuring in reality TV show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Married to the Game is a six-part Amazon Prime series that includes the partners of Matt Turner, Jorginho, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Tarkowski and his wife Samantha also feature at the heart of the show, which aims to give a peek into how women deal with their work/life balance, baby blues and relationship stresses, all under the watchful eye of the media.

Samantha has just got her personal training qualifications and wants to open a gym to help women feel great about themselves.

She also wants to be a role model for her little girl, Ivy.

Samantha said: "I want her to know that she's very, very lucky to live this life not everyone gets to live in the house that we live in or get so many toys or go on lovely holidays, so I do want to keep her humble."

Tarky, who now plays under Sean Dyche at Everton, has already been the talk of social media after a clip from the show went viral.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Tarkowski of Everton during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on January 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old is seen trying out some of his Love Island-esque flirting on his partner.

The pair started dating in 2015 while Tarkowski was playing for Brentford.

Married to the Game hits our screens on February 23 and will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription, which usually costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year.