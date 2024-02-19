Crystal Palace confirm change of manager ahead of Burnley's trip to Selhurst Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club have confirmed the 76-year-old has stepped down from his role after overseeing just one win in his last 15 games, a run that sparked dissenting voices from the terraces.

Hodgson looked to be heading out of the door last week but was rushed to hospital after being taken ill during a training session. The former England boss is now out of hospital though and is said to be recovering well.

Palace, who are in action against Everton tonight, have named Austrian boss Oliver Glasner as Hodgson’s replacement.

Assistant Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will take the team for tonight’s clash at Goodison Park.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten.

“After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.”

Hodgson, who oversaw over 200 games as Palace boss, felt it was the right time to walk away from the South London outfit.

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life,” he said.

“I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”