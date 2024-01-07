Former Burnley man Ian Wright makes claim about Vincent Kompany's style of play following Tottenham FA Cup defeat

Burnley will continue to be punished if they persevere with their passing out from the back according to Ian Wright.

Yet the former Clarets striker doesn’t expect Vincent Kompany to change tact, acknowledging the Belgian must stick to his principles if that’s what he truly believes in.

It comes after Wright witnessed his former side bow out of the FA Cup on Friday night with a slender 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Burnley were well in the game and arguably created the better chances, with Zeki Amdouni squandering two gilt-edged opportunities, but they were punished late on through a moment of brilliance from Pedro Porro.

You could argue the goal was self-inflicted though with Amdouni losing possession deep in his own half before Porro picked out the top corner with aplomb.

Wright, who was on punditry duties for ITV, believes Burnley lost the game as a direct result of their style of play.

“That’s how he believes he wants his team to play,” he told presenter Laura Woods.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Ian Wright, pundit for ITV sport ahead of the UEFA Womens Nations League match between England and Belgium at The King Power Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“They want to play out, they want to get the ball to their guys who can then get it forward and try and break on teams.

“It is something they will get punished on though. If you look at Tottenham, they did put them under pressure at every opportunity they could.

“[Referencing a poor pass out from the back from Muric] what do you do about that? That’s just a goalkeeper making a poor decision. For the goal as well he made a poor decision in throwing the ball to Amdouni at that stage.

“Why’s he doing that? Take your time on the ball and find a player, but they do stuff like that and cause themselves problems.

“The fact they lost this game is because of trying to play out like they do. But it’s something they’re going to stick to because that’s his philosophy, so you hope at some stage he gets the player who can execute it properly for him.

“Otherwise what are you going to do, get to the Premier League next time and go direct? You have to have an identity.”

Karen Carney, meanwhile, was asked if it was the right decision to drop number one James Trafford for Arijanet Muric.

The Bosnian wasn’t faultless for Tottenham’s winner, putting Amdouni under pressure with a powerful throw out from the back.

“James Trafford has played the majority of the Premier League games and when he was signed, he had only played League One football. That was his highest level,” she said.“For a young lad, actually protect James Trafford and give him a rest because he’s only in his early 20s and give the goalkeeper a chance at well.