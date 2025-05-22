Former Burnley man crowned Europa League winner with Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou delivers on trophy promise

Former Burnley man Wilson Odobert is a Europa League winner.

The 20-year-old was part of the Tottenham squad that edged past Manchester United 1-0 as Spurs ended their 17-year wait for a trophy.

Brennan Johnson scored the winning goal in a cagey final in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

While Odobert didn’t get off the bench, the Frenchman made four appearances in the Europa League during Tottenham’s run to the final.

He also scored twice during the 3-1 victory against AZ Alkmaar in March.

Odobert has made 20 appearances for Tottenham since making a big money move from Turf Moor during the summer transfer window.

The winger spent just one year with the Clarets, scoring four goals in 33 appearances in league and cup during the 2023/24 season under Vincent Kompany.

Wilson Odobert (R) and his teammates warm up prior to the UEFA Europa League final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on May 21, 2025 (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Europa League final win also means Spurs qualify for the Champions League next season, meaning Odobert could feature among Europe’s best in 2025/26.

Ange Postecoglou also delivered on his promise of always winning a trophy in his second year, despite facing constant criticism for a well below-par league campaign.

Spurs have lost 21 of their 37 league games to date and languish in 17th place in the table.

As for Manchester United, questions will now begin to be asked of Ruben Amorim following a miserable end to another bleak campaign for the Red Devils, who sit just one place above Tottenham in the table.

Amorim has won just six of his 26 league games this season, losing 14 times.