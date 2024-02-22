Former Burnley goalkeeper announces retirement date, bringing an end to 21-year playing career
The 36-year-old is to bring the curtain down on his 21-year playing career, which spanned 10 different clubs. The stopper was also capped 75 times by England.
Hart, who currently plays for Celtic, says he has “clarity” that now is the right time to bring an end to a memorable career.
“This is something that I have thought about for a while, there's no right or wrong time is there?,” he told Celtic TV.
"Physically I feel great, I feel as good as I possibly can do.
"For my age and what I have done to my body, I have gone down every avenue to keep myself in the best possible shape to give my all on game day and I do really think I am at that peak, but I am aware time waits for no man and I don't want my body to be retiring me.
"That was one of the key factors, thinking I can smash through the finish line.
"Mentally I am in the one place I like to be, I am in a place of clarity. Obviously I have thought about this a lot. There's loads of key factors that have come into it but I think the right time is now."
Hart started out as a youngster with Shrewsbury Town before earning a big move to Manchester City, where he played a key part in their success.
While at City, he was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool and Birmingham City as a youngster before sealing further temporary spells with Torino and West Ham during the back end of his time with the club.
Hart joined Burnley on a permanent deal in 2018 when Tom Heaton and Nick Pope were both struggling with injuries.
He made his Clarets debut during a Europa League qualifier against İstanbul Başakşehir and stayed in the side for the first half of the campaign, before being replaced by Heaton.
Hart made 19 appearances in total for the club, before leaving to join Tottenham. But after being told he was not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans, the keeper moved north of the border to Celtic.