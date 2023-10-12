News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead

Former Burnley, Fulham & Wolves man favourite to land League Two managerial job

Former Burnley man Kevin McDonald is the bookies’ favourite to land the Bradford City job.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Ameen Al-Dakhil adds to Burnley's injury concerns by withdrawing from Belgium sq...

The 34-year-old is currently in temporary charge at Valley Parade following the recent sacking of Mark Hughes.

The ex-Stoke City and Fulham boss was relieved of his duties after leaving the Bantams in 18th place in the League Two table.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 59-year-old guided Bradford to the play-offs last season but he only won three out of his 11 games this season.

Since taking over as interim player-manager, McDonald has won back-to-back games.

The midfielder, who made over 50 appearances for Burnley between 2008 and 2011, guided Bradford to a 1-0 win against Swindon Town on Saturday.

He followed that up with a 2-1 victory away to Grimsby Town in the group stages of the EFL Trophy.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: A general view of the Coral Windows Stadium before the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Barnsley at Coral Windows Stadium on April 25, 2015 in Bradford, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)BRADFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: A general view of the Coral Windows Stadium before the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Barnsley at Coral Windows Stadium on April 25, 2015 in Bradford, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)
BRADFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: A general view of the Coral Windows Stadium before the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Barnsley at Coral Windows Stadium on April 25, 2015 in Bradford, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McDonald is now evens’ favourite with BetVictor to take the job on a permanent basis.

Former Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is currently second in the betting on 5/2, ahead of ex-Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth chief Danny Cowley at 4/1.

According to local reports, Bradford are not thought to be in any hurry to fill the position full-time following the positive reaction on and off the field to McDonald’s leadership.

The Scot will take charge of the team again at Wimbledon on Saturday as the club take their time in assessing their options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The likes of Pete Wild, Karl Robinson and Lee Bell are also high up in the bookies’ odds.

McDonald also had spells in the past at Dundee, Sheffield United, Wolves, Fulham, Dundee United and Exeter City. He has played over 550 games in his career to date.

Related topics:Kevin McDonaldWolvesBradford CityFulhamLeague TwoBurnleyLeam Richardson