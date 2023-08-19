Former Burnley favourite offers optimistic Burnley Premier League prediction

Former Burnley favourite Charlie Austin has backed his old side to seal survival in their first season back in the Premier League.

That came off the back of an unforgettable campaign in the Championship where Kompany led the Clarets to the league title in his first season in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin, who bagged 45 goals in 90 appearances for the club, is excited to see what his former side can achieve back in the big time.

“The Premier League is tough, there is no getting away from that,” the 34-year-old told Sky Bet.

“But since Vincent Kompany has come in the door at Burnley, he’s really changed the ethos of the club.

“It will be tough [as the surprise package], but I think they will avoid relegation.

Austin is now back in England playing for his former side Swindon Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a tough league, once you take the top teams out of it, the rest are all fighting for the same situation.”

One of Kompany’s biggest achievements has been the manner of which he’s transformed Burnley from Sean Dyche’s rough-and-ready approach to a more pleasing-on-the-eye approach.

While Austin, who is now back with his old side Swindon Town, has nothing but respect for what Dyche achieved at Turf Moor, he’s excited at what the future holds with Kompany at the helm.

“It speaks for itself [Vincent Kompany’s impact at Burnley],” Austin added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were the runaway champions in the Championship last season and then they came up against the Premier League champions on the first day of the season, and it shows what they will have to come up against.

“Of course, they won’t come against that [Manchester City] side week in, week out, but that’s the type of quality they’re going to face.

“Sean Dyche was there before and did an amazing job with the football club, saved the football club, and took them to places that they never thought they would go.