Former Burnley & England star tipped to make shock return to football at the age of 62

Former Burnley and England star Chris Waddle has been tipped to make a surprise return to football at the age of 62.

Waddle, who also played for the likes of Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham during a stellar playing career, enjoys a close relationship with Hallam FC, who are currently battling an injury crisis in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

And now it has been suggested the former winger could return to action in a shock move, having previously played for the club back in 2014.

Well-known Sheffield-based football journalist Alan Biggs has suggested that Waddle could return for The Countrymen after they were forced to play with 10 men after another setback in the Senior Cup defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday night.

Biggs took to Twitter in the aftermath of that tie, saying: “Understand there is a strong possibility of Chris Waddle returning to semi-pro football two months short of his 63rd birthday.

“Hallam FC will consider sending an SOS to the ex-Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday and England star amid a chronic run of injuries.

“Waddle is a friend of Hallam FC (step nine in the pyramid) and it’s believed will not need too much encouragement. Never really hung up his boots - Hallam have at least six players out with serious injuries. Had to play with 10 men after the latest tonight.”