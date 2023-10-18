News you can trust since 1877
'Almost do nothing wrong': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany predicts bright future for latest debutant

Vincent Kompany believes the future looks bright for Burnley’s latest debutant Wilson Odobert.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
The 18-year-old recently earned his first Clarets outing in the Carabao Cup victory against Salford City, where he scored in the comfortable 4-0 victory.

The winger then followed that up with a substitute appearance against Newcastle United in the league before starting and scoring against Chelsea the following week.

Despite his young age, Odobert has already shown plenty of promise – but Kompany insists there’s a lot more to come.

“He has the advantage a little bit of being such a young player, he’s only 18 so he can almost do nothing wrong,” Kompany said.

“Sometimes with wingers you get away with having them a little bit younger because speed and threat one-vs-one always gives you something to think about.

“We’ve had that off Wilson, we’ve had it off [Luca] Koleosho and the guys are only going to get better.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Wilson Odobert of Burnley celebrates with Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye after scoring the teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Wilson Odobert of Burnley celebrates with Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye after scoring the teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Wilson Odobert of Burnley celebrates with Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye after scoring the teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
When asked how good Odobert could become, Kompany added: “It depends, at his age it’s easy for me to say he’s a good player.

“I take into consideration we played a League Two opponent [in the Carabao Cup] but he’s already played Ligue 1 football [for Troyes], so it wasn’t like it was his career debut. He’s played men’s football before.

“With these guys you watch their habits and if they are good then he has the talent like a lot of talented players I’ve been able to play with over my career.

“There is a big part that plays in your head, you don’t see it at that age yet. It takes a bit of time.”

