'Almost do nothing wrong': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany predicts bright future for latest debutant

The 18-year-old recently earned his first Clarets outing in the Carabao Cup victory against Salford City, where he scored in the comfortable 4-0 victory.

The winger then followed that up with a substitute appearance against Newcastle United in the league before starting and scoring against Chelsea the following week.

Despite his young age, Odobert has already shown plenty of promise – but Kompany insists there’s a lot more to come.

“He has the advantage a little bit of being such a young player, he’s only 18 so he can almost do nothing wrong,” Kompany said.

“Sometimes with wingers you get away with having them a little bit younger because speed and threat one-vs-one always gives you something to think about.

“We’ve had that off Wilson, we’ve had it off [Luca] Koleosho and the guys are only going to get better.”

When asked how good Odobert could become, Kompany added: “It depends, at his age it’s easy for me to say he’s a good player.

“I take into consideration we played a League Two opponent [in the Carabao Cup] but he’s already played Ligue 1 football [for Troyes], so it wasn’t like it was his career debut. He’s played men’s football before.

“With these guys you watch their habits and if they are good then he has the talent like a lot of talented players I’ve been able to play with over my career.