'Almost do nothing wrong': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany predicts bright future for latest debutant
The 18-year-old recently earned his first Clarets outing in the Carabao Cup victory against Salford City, where he scored in the comfortable 4-0 victory.
The winger then followed that up with a substitute appearance against Newcastle United in the league before starting and scoring against Chelsea the following week.
Despite his young age, Odobert has already shown plenty of promise – but Kompany insists there’s a lot more to come.
“He has the advantage a little bit of being such a young player, he’s only 18 so he can almost do nothing wrong,” Kompany said.
“Sometimes with wingers you get away with having them a little bit younger because speed and threat one-vs-one always gives you something to think about.
“We’ve had that off Wilson, we’ve had it off [Luca] Koleosho and the guys are only going to get better.”
When asked how good Odobert could become, Kompany added: “It depends, at his age it’s easy for me to say he’s a good player.
“I take into consideration we played a League Two opponent [in the Carabao Cup] but he’s already played Ligue 1 football [for Troyes], so it wasn’t like it was his career debut. He’s played men’s football before.
“With these guys you watch their habits and if they are good then he has the talent like a lot of talented players I’ve been able to play with over my career.
“There is a big part that plays in your head, you don’t see it at that age yet. It takes a bit of time.”