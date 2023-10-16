Burnley man makes long-awaited return to action after being sidelined for SIX months by major health scare
The winger got 45 minutes of football under his belt for North Macedonia on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier.
It was the 23-year-old’s first appearance in six months, with his last cameo coming for the Clarets in their goalless draw away to Reading in April.
Churlinov’s lack of game time is down to a serious health scare that he suffered over the summer when he was hospitalised with suspected blood poisoning.
But the Burnley man is now back in training with the first-team and will be hoping to force his way back into Vincent Kompany’s man.
Churlinov, who could also face Armenia for North Macedonia on Tuesday night, is now part of Burnley’s 25-man Premier League squad having initially been left out for Samuel Bastien.
But following Bastien’s loan move to Turkey, Churlinov - who has yet to feature in a match day squad so far this season - was drafted back in to fill the final spot.
Speaking at the end of August, Kompany discussed Churlinov’s fight to get back to full health.
“It’s really, really positive,” he said.
“We expected the worst in terms of being a long, long time off the pitch but his recovery has been close to miraculous.
“I can’t give you a time yet, but if it keeps evolving as it is now he’s going to come back to full fitness.
“Hopefully by the time you ask the same question next month I can change my answer.”