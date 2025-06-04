Former Burnley coach leaves Everton to 'pursue number one role' after short spell with David Moyes

Former Burnley coach Charlie Adam has left his backroom role at Everton to pursue a number one role.

That’s according to Training Ground Guide, who claim the 39-year-old has ended his short stint on Merseyside working as part of David Moyes’ coaching staff.

The Scot, who had previously been head coach of Fylde Coast outfit Fleetwood Town, took on the role of Everton’s set-piece coach in January.

Adam had been sacked by Fleetwood the previous month after just under a year in the job following a run of one win in their past 11 league games.

The former midfielder started his off-field career by becoming Burnley’s loans manager under Vincent Kompany while also coaching in the club’s academy.

He left the role in December 2023 to take over at Fleetwood.

Adam, who played for the likes of Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City as a player, initially oversaw a run of good form with relegation-threatened Fleetwood, but was ultimately unable to stop their slide down into League Two.

He left the Highbury outfit in 18th place in the League Two table, eight above above the relegation zone.

Adam had been linked with the managerial vacancy at his hometown club Dundee, who he played for between 2020 and 2022. But the Scottish Premiership outfit appointed Steven Pressley instead.

Upon Adam’s arrival at Everton, Moyes said: "Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the club.

"He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach.”